Cameron Park Zoo employee files race, gender, and disability discrimination lawsuit against city of Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Cameron Park Zoo employee alleges in a lawsuit that she was forced to give up her 25-year career because of race, gender and disability discrimination.

Manda Butler is seeking at least $250,000 from the city of Waco in her lawsuit, filed Friday in 414th State District Court.

Butler, general curator at the zoo for the last three years of her employment, alleges she was “constructively terminated” in October 2023 because her supervisor at the time, interim zoo director Duane Hills, who is Black, discriminated against her and showed favoritism to other Black employees.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said Friday the city has not been served “with this lawsuit concerning a personnel matter” and declined comment.

Hills did not respond Friday to phone messages from KWTX. A zoo employee said Hills is now the zoo executive director.

“Specifically, Hill targeted Butler – a white female – by writing her up for minor infractions,” the lawsuit alleges. “For example, Hills established a pattern of writing her up for arriving at work four to seven minutes late. Moreover, Hills would go as far as to watch plaintiff on the zoo’s security cameras – making sure she arrived at 9 a.m. Hills would require her to check in with him in his office – despite plaintiff being a salaried employee.”

The lawsuit claims the written reprimands against Butler were discriminatory on the basis of race, alleging Hills was only concerned about Hills’ punctuality and that he did not reprimand Black employees who came to work late.

Butler’s lawsuit also alleges gender bias.

“For example, one of plaintiff’s long-standing duties – to collaborate on the zoo’s budget with her supervisor – was taken away from her and given to an African American male with significantly less experience than the plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit. “Furthermore, the same African American male, who was given plaintiff’s task of collaborating on the budget, consistently arrives to work after plaintiff and leaves work early every day to pick up his children without any consequence.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Butler has had “persistent health issues that made it difficult for her to come into the office on days she was not feeling well.” She received permission from city of Waco officials to work from home on those occasions.

“Surprisingly, Hills disregarded the city of Waco’s approval and demanded that plaintiff directly seek Hills’ approval in advance to work from home,” the suit claims. “However, when plaintiff tried to schedule work from home days in advance, Hills would deny plaintiff’s request. Consequently, plaintiff’s health, at times, impeded plaintiff’s ability to work in-person at the zoo during normal business hours.”

In August 2023, Hills suspended Butler for five days without pay for her inability to report to work on time.

“Hills made this decision unilaterally – without consulting any guidelines and authorities to ensure that this was a correct process,” the lawsuit alleges. “As a result of this unilateral unpaid suspension, Hills deprived plaintiff of her right to a hearing where she could have an opportunity to be heard.”

The lawsuit alleges the action deprived Butler of her right to due process.

Butler made city officials aware that her health issues caused her to be late to work. A city official advised her to file for benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), which she did and qualified for.

“Plaintiff enrolled in FMNLA leave to allow more flexibility in her work schedule – so she could seek treatment for her health issues and to protect her position at the zoo,” according to the suit. “Consequently, Hills expressed his displeasure and irritation with plaintiff taking FMLA-sponsored time off. In October of 2023, Hills constructively terminated Butler.

“Hills coerced her to resign from her position. If she did not resign, then she would be terminated – losing all her city benefits that she accrued during her 25 years of service,” the suit contends.

