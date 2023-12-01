Cool mornings and nice afternoons for the first weekend of December

Today’s the start of December, and guess what? We have a weekend that promises to be gorgeous and perfect for any outdoor plans. It you haven’t put out the Christmas decorations yet, this is the weekend to do it, weather-wise. Especially since we have a stronger cold front and rain chances set to return next weekend. There could be some patchy fog from 2am - 9am for areas along and east of I-35, but it’s not expected to be long-lasting or dense.

As we step into meteorological winter, Central Texas seems to be holding onto warmer conditions for the first half of December. The weekend stays fairly warm, with morning temperatures in the low 40s, and west winds pushing daytime temperatures into the low 70s. However, a cold front on Sunday will briefly drop highs into the mid-60s on Monday before warmer conditions return.

Looking ahead to next week, we are slightly cooler temperature on Monday behind a weak front with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the week is quiet and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We maintain chilly nights, dropping into the 40s each day. The real plot twist happens towards the end of the week into the weekend. A storm system and cold front are on the horizon, likely bringing rain and a cool down. Next weekend we could have highs transitioning from the 70s to the 50s in just about 36-48 hours. So let’s enjoy this nice stretch of weather - especially since we know changes lurk in the not so distant future.

