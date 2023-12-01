Former Cowboys star Jason Witten coaching in high school football state championship game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is coaching in a high school football state championship game Friday night.

Witten is in his third season as head coach at Liberty Christian and is heading to the state championship game after beating All Saints 45-17 last Saturday, Nov. 25.

Liberty Christian will face Regents in the TAAPPS Division II state championship in Waco on Friday night.

Witten coaches his two sons on the team, C.J. and Cooper, who have played pivotal roles in route to their state championship appearance.

Cooper has over 50 tackles and three blocked kicks on the year, while C.J. leads the team in tackles, according to MaxPreps.

During his time in the NFL, Jason Witten played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders.

He ranks second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.