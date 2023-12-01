Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten led his team to a high school football state championship victory as a head coach Friday night.

Liberty Christian took down Regents 52-10 to secure the TAAPPS Division II state championship in Waco.

Witten, in his third season as head coach at Liberty Christian, led his team to an undefeated 14-0 record in route to their championship title.

Witten coaches his two sons on the team, C.J. and Cooper, who have played pivotal roles in route to their state championship title.

Cooper has over 50 tackles and three blocked kicks on the year, while C.J. leads the team in tackles, according to MaxPreps.

During his time in the NFL, Jason Witten played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders.

He ranks second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
Girl dad Luka? Mavericks star set to miss Friday’s game for ‘personal reasons,’ posts picture of newborn baby
Lorena senior running back Braylon Henry goes into tonight's game against defending state...
‘Like seeing myself 34 years later’: Lorena High legend cheering for son on pace to break two of his longtime records
The Bobcat head coach was fired Sunday.
Report: Baylor to hire Jake Spavital as its next offensive coordinator
Zach May
Classroom Champions: China Spring’s Zach May