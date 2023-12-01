Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten led his team to a high school football state championship victory as a head coach Friday night.

Liberty Christian took down Regents 52-10 to secure the TAAPPS Division II state championship in Waco.

Witten, in his third season as head coach at Liberty Christian, led his team to an undefeated 14-0 record in route to their championship title.

Witten coaches his two sons on the team, C.J. and Cooper, who have played pivotal roles in route to their state championship title.

Cooper has over 50 tackles and three blocked kicks on the year, while C.J. leads the team in tackles, according to MaxPreps.

During his time in the NFL, Jason Witten played 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders.

He ranks second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards by an NFL tight end.

