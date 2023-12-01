Girl dad Luka? Mavericks star set to miss Friday’s game for ‘personal reasons,’ posts picture of newborn baby

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is set to miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after the Mavericks listed him as out for personal reasons on the injury report.

This is the first game Doncic has missed this season.

Doncic tagged his fiancé in a post of a newborn baby on Instagram with the caption “Gabriela 💕!”

Doncic announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, on July 7 in another Instagram post.

Fellow Dallas sports star Dak Prescott recently announced his girlfriend is pregnant and he is expecting to be a dad soon.

