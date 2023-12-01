Toys for Tots
Girl dad Luka? Mavericks star set to miss Friday’s game for ‘personal reasons,’ posts picture of newborn baby

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after scoring during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is set to miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after the Mavericks listed him as out for personal reasons on the injury report.

This is the first game Doncic has missed this season.

Doncic tagged his fiancé in a post of a newborn baby on Instagram with the caption “Gabriela 💕!”

Doncic announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, on July 7 in another Instagram post.

Fellow Dallas sports star Dak Prescott recently announced his girlfriend is pregnant and he is expecting to be a dad soon.

