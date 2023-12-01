Good News Friday: December 1, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Belton Champions, who competed in the annual Texas Special Olympics Area 12 bowling tournament earlier this month. These athletes clenched 7 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze medals! They definitely had a great time!

Shoutout to the 24 Midway High School students who earned National Merit and College Board honors. This year’s recognitions include 8 National Merit Commended Scholars, 3 from the African American Recognition Program, 13 from the Hispanic Recognition Program and 2 from the Indigenous Recognition Program.

Congratulations to Waco ISD’s Greater Waco Area Advanced Manufacturing Academy students for earning their welding certifications at the North Texas Weld Wars! These students also received trade school scholarships to further develop their welding skills and create better futures for themselves. Way to go!

Congratulations to these Waco ISD employees who were recognized as Waco 40 under 40 recipients. Before the start of the school year, Principal of Mountainview Elementary, Cari Defletsen, cleaned up the school, worked in flower beds, and even painted the teacher’s lounge. Meanwhile, Transformation Waco’s CCO and former KWTX anchor Josh Wucher josh was recognized as an active and proactive community member.

West ISD wants to congratulate its students who won the Christmas Card Design contest. Four students from the elementary won and only one winner from the high school. The designs may be hard to see but there is a Santa stuck in a chimney, snowman watching the Polar Express pass by and a penguin joined by a snowman in armor!

