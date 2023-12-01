‘Grow up!’: Judge chastises McGregor juror who failed to show up to murder trial because it made him ‘uncomfortable’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County judge admonished a McGregor man Friday after he was selected as a juror in a murder case this week and shirked his duties because he said the court proceedings made him “uncomfortable.”

Bryan Dominguez, 20, who installs cabinets for Clayton Homes, was selected as a juror to hear the murder case against Courtney O’Neil Washington, which started Monday in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

With testimony about the begin Tuesday morning, Dominguez was a no-show. When contacted by court officials, he said he didn’t feel “comfortable” sitting as a juror in the case and said he was not coming back to the McLennan County Courthouse.

Judge Thomas West, prosecutors Will Hix and Kristen Duron and defense attorneys Sandy Gately and Norah Farah questioned potential jurors extensively Monday during the voir dire process. However, Dominguez never made his feelings known to court officials until he failed to show up the next day.

Court officials selected an alternate juror on Monday, and West promoted that person to sit on the 12-member panel, which found Washington, 29, guilty of murdering Larry Bryant, 50, at a garage apartment on Sanger Avenue in July 2020, and recommended a 20-year prison term.

West summoned Dominguez to court on Friday to reprimand him for abandoning his civic duty mid-trial, telling him that he could hold him contempt of court, put him in and fine him.

Dominguez showed up for his dressing down wearing camouflage cargo shorts and a black hoodie with a picture of a deer on the back. The judge did not sanction Dominguez, but scolded him for a few minutes before telling him, “Grow up. Life is hard. Enjoy the journey. Now get out of my courtroom.”

“It makes no sense why you agreed to stay,” West told Dominguez. “You showed up and then you decided, ‘Oh, I’m out.’ I don’t know what world you are living in, but this is grown-up world. I could put you in jail for six months and a $500 fine, without a hearing, without a lawyer, and you just sit there day for day. If you are man enough to say, ‘I can’t do it,’ you are man enough to show up and say, ‘Judge, I can’t deal with this.’ "

West told him that, luckily, there was an alternate to take his place. Otherwise, the judge said, the time of the other 60 people on Monday’s jury panel and that of the prosecutors, defense attorneys and court officials all would have been wasted.

“I do not feel comfortable,” West said mockingly, his voice elevating. “Well, grow up. Life is not comfortable. People’s lives depend on this court having trials weekly so victims can have their day in court and defendants can have their day in court. The next time you show up and you don’t think you are comfortable, you better bring it up front. Do you understand me, sir?”

Dominguez said yes.

After he left the courtroom, Dominguez told KWTX that he didn’t feel comfortable as a jury member because he suffers from anxiety issues. He declined additional comment.

