Killeen suspect wanted in merchandise theft from various stores

The suspect is described as a white man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes.
The suspect is described as a white man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect wanted in connection to stealing merchandise from two Killeen stores.

On Oct. 28, it was reported that the suspect entered the Academy Sports Store, where he removed large quantities of clothing items and exited the store without paying. 

The same suspect entered Oct. 30 the Kohl’s Department Store and removed large quantities of clothing items.

The suspect is described as a white man with black hair.  He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Detectives with the Property Crime Units are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.  All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

