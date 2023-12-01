Toys for Tots
Local woman keeps citizens warm during winter months

By Pete Sousa
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Marlin, where the warmth of a local woman literally keeps citizens comfortable during the winter months.

Winston Williams nominated Betty Jefferson for the Daniel Stark Be Remarkable Award, after moving back to Marlin and his efforts are based on quite a body of work.

“Well, coming back to MARLIN after being gone for 41 years, I met Miss Jefferson, and she told me about how influential my mother was in her life. And I love the way her brain works,” Winston Williams, Nominator.

Betty’s brain doesn’t stop working when it comes to thinking of others and her servant’s heart never stops beating either.

Her nominator Winston also notes, aside from opening J&K Warming and Cooling Center, Betty runs a daycare and generously allows her staff members to provide services at a local church.  And she also pays rent for some homeless folks around Marlin, giving them a place to stay.

She’s very direct and gets things done. So I looked around the community, and she had her hands in some. Everything. Everything. And I said, Well, she’s a remarkable person.

“I just love people. And I just thank God for being the head of my life, and for the people that influence me,” Betty Jefferson, Be Remarkable Winner.

And these remarkable acts drew the attention of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and Danny Daniel, who paid Betty a personal visit.

“Well, we’re just we’re just blessed to be here to just celebrate the remarkable work you’re doing here in Marlin. As part of the program, we donate $500 to you to help you further the community,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

