OSHA concludes investigation into fatality at Robertson County power plant

Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -The investigation into a death at a power plant in Robertson County has concluded.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) provided additional details on the employee’s death earlier this year.

Calls to 911 began just after 8 a.m. on May 31, reporting a boiler explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin. First responder crews from Robertson County found a seriously injured contractor at the scene, who later succumbed to their injuries, according to Luminant, the parent company of the power plant back in May.

Public records indicate that the employee was 50 years old and died from multiple injuries sustained during the boiler explosion, as described by OSHA.

According to an OSHA accident report, the employee, working for a boiler manufacturer, suffered blunt force trauma from projectile debris and a shock blast wave, leading to his death at the Oak Grove Power Plant outside Franklin in May.

KBTX has filed a records request to obtain the full report. Keywords in the released summary mention terms such as lack of work procedures and pressure release.

However, in response to an email inquiry, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed that no citations have been linked to the incident.

OSHA informed KBTX that it could take a month before our request for the full report is released.

