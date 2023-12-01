Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.30.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Little Tokyo at 2497 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 88 on a recent inspection.

This was following a customer complaint.

The restaurant is now closed.

According to the Bell County Public Health Department, it is working with the owners of this place to bring it up to code so it can re-open.

It has corrected a number of issues; the inch deep dust and dirt on the bar shelves and the blood splatter on the deep freezer.

However, the inspector says they saw a pregnant roach crawling out of a cooler as they opened the door to check for a thermometer and sanitation.

There was a roach crawling in the 40-pound bag of rice.

Obviously, that had to be thrown out.

And there were insect droppings on the walls and outlet covers, and in the bar area.

All veggies in the cooler that were uncovered were thrown out, about 20 pounds worth.

The place needed deep cleaning, degreasing, and dusting from floor to ceiling, including the equipment between, such as the hibachi area.

Taqueria El Mexicano Grill at 4019 North 19th Street in Waco Failed a recent inspection with an 84.

According to the food safety worker, some shredded cheese, cooked and raw beef, chorizo, raw shrimp, and some other foods were not stored at the right temperature.

The queso was thrown out.

Some raw chicken was stored above some cooked beef.

There were other violations concerning the temperature of food.

They were corrected on the spot.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Top Donuts at 120 Morgan’s Point Road in Belton got a 97 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the kolaches with meat, croissant sandwiches with

Meat/eggs, breakfast burritos with meat/eggs/cheese were stored at room temperature.

They had to be thrown out.

And apparently, the logs detailing when food should be thrown away were not created recently.

In fact, there were 5 full days without proper documentation.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award Goes to Tex-rican Restaurant at 1026 South Fort Hood Road in Killeen. “Por años uno de los mejores restaurantes boricuas en Killeen, buen servicio y ruca comida . Vayan les gustará.”

That what one patron had to say about the restaurant.

This basically means, they thought this was the best Puerto Rican spot for years in Killeen.

It has all the traditional favorites.

Check it out.

Report Card segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

