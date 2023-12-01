Toys for Tots
Retirement party held for McLennan County’s first female state district judge

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A retirement party was held Thursday for McLennan County’s first female district judge Vicki Menard.

Menard spent the last 19 years hearing disputes between divorcing couples and child custody battles.

Judge Menard said it has been an honor to work and serve the people of McLennan County for nearly two decades.

State Senator Brian Birdwell attended the celebration and thanked Menard for her service.

