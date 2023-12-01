TEMPLE PD: One person dead in shooting, suspects still at large

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Temple.

Temple Police Department fficers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street for reports of a shooting

According to police, two suspects believed to be involved in this incident have been identified but are still at large

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

