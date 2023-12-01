Temple police identify suspects involved in deadly shooting, suspects still at large

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department have identified the suspects involved in the fatal shooting Thursday night.

Police say they believe Justin Hix, 18, and Ricardo Salazar, 24, are the two suspects involved in the shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Hix for the murder of 36-year-old Jesse Mattos, according to police.

Police say warrant has also been issued for Salazar for aggravated assault.

The suspects are still at large, and police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

