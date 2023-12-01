Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced they have arrested both suspects involved in the fatal shooting from Thursday night.

Police say Justin Hix, 18, and Ricardo Salazar, 24, are the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Hix has turned himself in Friday night and was taken into custody, and Ricardo Salazar was later arrested, police say.

A warrant was issued for Hix for the murder of 36-year-old Jesse Mattos and a warrant was issued for Salazar for aggravated assault, according to police.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.