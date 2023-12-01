Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police say both suspects involved in fatal shooting in custody

Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)(Temple PD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced they have arrested both suspects involved in the fatal shooting from Thursday night.

Police say Justin Hix, 18, and Ricardo Salazar, 24, are the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Hix has turned himself in Friday night and was taken into custody, and Ricardo Salazar was later arrested, police say.

A warrant was issued for Hix for the murder of 36-year-old Jesse Mattos and a warrant was issued for Salazar for aggravated assault, according to police.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Temple police investigating robbery
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter.
“He always had a smile on his face”: Whitney community says goodbye to long-time firefighter, Daniel Potts
KWTX News 10 at Six
Temple police identify suspects involved in deadly shooting, suspects still at large
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Apple updates, footlong cookies at Subway, and more. - 12.1.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Apple updates, footlong cookies at Subway, and more. - 12.1.23