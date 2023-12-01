Toys for Tots
Temple police say suspect involved in deadly shooting turned himself in, another suspect still at large

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department announced that have identified the suspects involved in the fatal shooting Thursday night.

Police say they believe Justin Hix, 18, and Ricardo Salazar, 24, are the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Justin Hix has turned himself in and has been taken into custody, while Ricardo Salazar is still at large, police say.

A warrant was issued for Hix for the murder of 36-year-old Jesse Mattos, according to police.

Police say warrant was also issued for Salazar for aggravated assault.

The suspects are still at large, and police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

