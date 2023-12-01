Victim in deadly Temple shooting identified, suspects still at large

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the man fatally shot late Thursday night as Jesse Mattos, 36.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

According to police, two suspects believed to be involved in this incident have been identified, but are still at large. Police have not released their names.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

