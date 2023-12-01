Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."(CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” has finished production, Tim Burton announced in a post on Instagram Thursday.

“Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved,” the filmmaker wrote alongside a photo of him lounging on set.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced the new film is expected to premiere in theaters in September 2024, and will star Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder once again.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

Keaton spoke with Empire magazine in June and expressed his excitement about the project and working with Burton again.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” he told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton told Empire in June.

The actor went on to tell the British magazine that “Beetlejuice” was the most fun he’s had working on a movie.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

The suspect is described as a white man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a purple...
Killeen suspect wanted in merchandise theft from various stores
LNL: Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died; George Santos is expelled from Congress
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb...
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home