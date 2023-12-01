Waco Fire Marshalls search for alleged suspect in dumpster fires

Toys for Tots
Waco Fire Marshals search for alleged suspect in dumpster fires
Waco Fire Marshals search for alleged suspect in dumpster fires(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Marshals are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance in connection to multiple dumpster fires.

Multiple dumpster fires have been reported over the past four days along Colcord Ave. between North 10th and North 15th Street, reports the Waco Police Department.

Anyone who knows the individual is, or knows where he might be, call the Waco Fire Marshals Office at 254-750-1740.

