Waco man sentenced in assault on deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man with convictions for assaulting four women was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday for assaulting a courtroom deputy in a disturbance created by his mother during his domestic violence trial in February.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall, 40, to 22 years in prison after Kuykendall was convicted by a jury in October of assaulting McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Burns.

Kuykendall elected to have Kelly assess his punishment, which she did Thursday in a hearing attended by seven uniformed deputies and three investigators from the district attorney’s office, who also are certified peace officers.

At the request of prosecutors Duncan Widmann and Rebeckah Lawson, Kelly stacked the 22-year prison term onto a 20-year prison term Kuykendall received from a 19th State District Court jury after it convicted him in February of assault family violence.

By stacking the sentences, Kuykendall will serve the two sentences consecutively, for a total of 42 years in prison. He must earn credit for serving a quarter of that time before he can seek parole.

In sentencing Kuykendall, Kelly said she felt “some sympathy” for him and his mother, but admonished him to continue taking his medication and to get a grip on his anger and impulse control issues.

“Mr. Kuykendall, you are your own worst enemy,” the judge said.

Widmann asked the judge for a sentenced of at least 40 years, while Kuykendall’s attorney, Dan Stokes, asked for leniency, arguing that Kuykendall was not on medication to control his anger in February but is now and doing much better.

“We are thankful for all the deputies who work hard to keep our courthouse safe every day” Widmann said after Kuykendall was sentenced. “As attorneys, we rarely imagine a violent episode happening inside of the courtroom itself. I’m grateful that in this case we were able to do justice for an officer who put himself in harm’s way to protect others.”

Stokes called the incident “unfortunate all the way around,” and said Kuykendall’s behavior, as exhibited in the courtroom Thursday, has improved now that he is on medication.

Burns suffered a cut over his eye, which eventually swelled shut, after he tried to restrain Kuykendall from running into the courtroom gallery during his February trial after an outburst from his mother during a prosecutor’s punishment phase closing statements.

Burns grabbed Kuykendall from behind and pulled him backward and both men tumbled onto the courtroom floor. Burns is unsure how his eye got cut and swollen.

The incident happened while Assistant District Attorney Kristen Duron was using a PowerPoint presentation that featured Kuykendall’s mugshots and his lengthy criminal record, which includes six convictions for assault family violence, three marijuana possession convictions, a theft conviction and a criminal mischief conviction.

As Duron spoke to the jury, Kuykendall’s mother interrupted her, saying that the system has failed her son and he doesn’t deserve 20 years in prison.

Judge Thomas West asked the woman to be quiet. When she continued, the judge ordered deputies to escort her from the courtroom. As deputies were helping Kuykendall’s mother get into a wheelchair, Kuykendall lunged toward them as Burns tried to restrain him.

