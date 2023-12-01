Gov. Abbott visits Temple to endorse school choice advocate Hillary Hickland

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple on Friday took center stage in the ongoing school choice debate in Texas.

On one side, you have Hillary Hickland who just announced her candidacy for Texas House District 55.

She’s a republican who has parental school choice listed in her top three priorities on her campaign website.

On the other side is the representative who currently holds the seat, Hugh Shine, who has held the seat since 2017 but has had a long career in Texas politics.

Shine is one of the 21 Republicans who voted against school choice recently in the special session and now Governor Abbott is endorsing his opponent as he has said he will do for every opponent of each of those 21 republicans.

I heard @GovAbbott may be in Temple today. If so, I would like to cast my 4th invitation to take you to visit public schools, children, businesses & teachers. They would love to talk to you about our schools & have you answer questions around funding/future support. Let me know! pic.twitter.com/iCiQ6OPz2L — Bobby Ott (@OttTempleISD) December 1, 2023

The governor’s visit caught the attention of Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, who has criticized Abbott’s school choice agenda. “I would like to cast my 4th invitation to take you to visit public schools, children, businesses & teachers. They would love to talk to you about our schools & have you answer questions around funding/future support. Let me know!” Ott wrote on the social media platform X.

“I could not be more excited for (Gov. Abbott) to gather with us today and encounter our amazing community! You are worth fighting for and your voice deserves to be well represented in Austin,” Hickland wrote on X.

I could not be more excited for @GovAbbott to gather with us today and encounter our amazing community! You are worth fighting for and your voice deserves to be well represented in Austin. This is an open invitation for everyone to join in as we kickoff this campaign. See you… pic.twitter.com/GIPauo9tCD — Hillary Hickland (@HicklandHillary) December 1, 2023

Abbott’s event with Hickland was held on south Main Street, just at the end of the block from Representative Shine’s business office.

