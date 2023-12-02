Congressman John Carter presents congressional app competition winner

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The congressional app challenge invites high school students all over central Texas to make and present an app that they believe will help their community.

District 31′s Congressman John Carter who announced this year’s winner, says the competition is an opportunity to witness the talent of the next generation

“It’s really fun to be around high school students and listen to what they have to say and see what they do. Its challenging.”

The four finalists presented the purpose and inspiration of their apps, and finalist Aariv Modi, a sophomore from round rock high school, was chosen as the winner.

While Modi was not present for the ceremony, his parents share how their son’s language learning app, spell smart, helped his family learn English faster and hopes it will help his community.

“He started developing it he understood the importance of it the way it can help the community.” Modi’s father, Praveen Modi shares.

“So, I’m sure if he would have been here like you know he would have been thankful to the community for recognizing his efforts.”

From apps that track driving habits to studying tools, Congressman Carter notes how competitions like these encourage students to help improve their community.

“Everything they did, they did to something to make something better in the world they are living in right now. Which is for their family, their friends, or their fellow students, which I think is very interesting.”

Modi’s mother, Nidhi Agarwal, encourages other parents to embrace their child’s innovations, as the community can improve with their impact.

“I always find that people are super supportive whatever you start, any initiative you will have people who will help you and support you so do not hesitate and do not hold yourself back.”

Preregistration for next year’s app competition is now open on Congressman Carter’s website.

