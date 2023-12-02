Get outside this weekend! It’s going to be fabulous.

The start to December was FABULOUS for Central Texas and the stretch of beautiful weather continues through the weekend. We have a weekend that promises to be gorgeous and perfect for any outdoor plans. If you haven’t put out the Christmas decorations yet, this is the weekend to do it, weather-wise. Especially since we have a stronger cold front and rain chances set to return next weekend.

Overnight we had some clouds build back in and temperatures are feeling pretty chilly outside this morning. We’re starting Saturday off down into the upper 30s to mid 40s. We cannot rule out some patchy fog, but that’s going to clear throughout the morning hours. Some clouds will be hanging around, but they’ll be clearing out, so you can still expect to see lots of sun shining across the region. Westerly winds and dry air combine today, boosting temperatures back ABOVE normal into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. As we step into meteorological winter, Central Texas seems to be holding onto warmer conditions for the first half of December. The rest of the weekend stays fairly warm, with morning temperatures in the low 40s, and southwest winds pushing daytime temperatures into the low 70s. However, a cold front late Sunday will briefly drop highs into the mid-60s on Monday before warmer conditions return.

Looking ahead to next week, we have slightly cooler temperatures on Monday behind a weak front with highs in the mid 60s. Most of the week is quiet and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We maintain chilly nights, dropping into the 40s each day. The real plot twist happens towards the end of the week into the weekend. A storm system and cold front are on the horizon, likely bringing rain and a cool down. Next weekend we could have highs transitioning from the 70s to the 50s in just about 36-48 hours. So let’s enjoy this nice stretch of weather - especially since we know changes lurk in the not so distant future.

