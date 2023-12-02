Toys for Tots
“He always had a smile on his face”: Whitney community says goodbye to long-time firefighter, Daniel Potts

City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter.
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Whitney community came to Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel to honor and remember fallen firefighter Daniel Potts, who passed away following a medical emergency while responding to a structure fire last Friday.

Daniel was a beloved servant in the Whitney community and that was evident by the number of people who came today to say their final goodbyes.

After dedicating his entire career to serving others, Daniel was laid to rest and the support for his family poured in.

People who came into his life for different reasons taking turns sharing what they will remember most.

“What I know about Dan is that he always had a smile on his face when he walked through the door, and he always had a story to tell,” says Billy Stone, the pastor at Whitney First Church of the Nazarene.

Whitney Volunteer Fire Department’s Chief, David Gilmore, says he’s holding onto the memories of early mornings with Dan at the fire station.

“He’d say ‘Hey boss, what are we going to do today?’ So we’d either go out and paint hydrants or anything that needed to be done and he was always there ready to help,” Gilmore tells KWTX.

Adding that Potts was so dedicated, even medical concerns couldn’t stop him from helping. Potts had recently taken on the position of Safety Officer which allowed him to still serve but from a safe distance.

“He always had that volunteer spirit and he always wanted to help people in the community and that was his only concern,” Gilmore explains.

In a final salute to Potts, first responders from several agencies lined the walls to say one final goodbye, letting Daniel know they’ll take it from here.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made to the Whitney Volunteer Fire Department.

Daniel Potts was 74 years old.

