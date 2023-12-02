‘It really made a difference in her’: Temple restaurant employs people with disabilities through special event

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Wes’s Burger Shack had some extra hands in the kitchen on Saturday. That’s because 13 people with disabilities got the chance to work at the restaurant for the day.

”We really enjoy it just to see the kids live like an individual that would live normal everyday,” Rachel Williams, mother of worker Kaleb Hunt, said.

Pancakes plus biscuits and gravy were on the menu and could be purchased for $5 a plate through the second annual “Special Needs Breakfast.”

At the end of the day everything collected in the tip jar was evenly split between everyone.

It was a day filled with so much community support for Kaleb, who has down syndrome, as well as the 12 other workers with disabilities.

”He’s really a loving person and loved all the hugs from everyone,” Williams said.

This special event taught Brianna Bird, who has an intellectual disability, to open up.

”She has social anxiety and this is helping her be more interactive with more people,” Brianna’s mother Kellie Hill said. “It really made a difference in her.”

She and the rest of the wait staff all have some pretty sweet ideas on how they’ll use their earnings. Some plan on using it to go Christmas shopping for their family members, others plan on splurging on a new cell phone.

This holiday season Wes’s Burger Shack is teaming up with the Temple Fire Department to give children in need a Christmas. To make that happen, you can either sponsor a child in need’s wishlist or make monetary donations. Visit Wes’s Burger Shack to select an ornament for either option and donations must be turned in by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.