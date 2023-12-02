Toys for Tots
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of Trimmier and Stagecoach roads in Killeen.

KPD identified the victim of the crash as Emily Santiago Figueroa, 48, who suffered serious injuries from the accident, according to officers who arrived on the scene.

Officers found that the driver was the only person in the vehicle. She was in a white 2021 BMW SUV and was traveling south on Trimmier Rd. at high speed. The vehicle traveled off the road and hit a concrete wall at the intersection of Stagecoach Rd, according to an initial investigation by police.

Officers were sent to the crash at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries at 8:52 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the fatality.

