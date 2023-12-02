Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple police investigating robbery

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of South 31st Street on reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect claimed he had a gun during the robbery.

Officers were told the suspect did not show the gun throughout the incident, police say.

The suspect is believed to have stolen $500 before leaving the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police say the suspect they are searching for is a Black man on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also submit anonymous tips at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
Killeen Police Department investigates fatal crash
“He always had a smile on his face”: Whitney community says goodbye to long-time firefighter, Daniel Potts
Temple police say suspect involved in deadly shooting turned himself in, another suspect still at large
City of Whitney Fire Department mourn the loss of long-time firefighter.
“He always had a smile on his face”: Whitney community says goodbye to long-time firefighter, Daniel Potts