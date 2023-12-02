Temple police investigating robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of South 31st Street on reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect claimed he had a gun during the robbery.

Officers were told the suspect did not show the gun throughout the incident, police say.

The suspect is believed to have stolen $500 before leaving the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police say the suspect they are searching for is a Black man on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also submit anonymous tips at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

