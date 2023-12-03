Aware Central Texas spreads holiday cheer with ‘Christmas on the Farm’ event
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Aware Central Texas held their “Christmas on the Farm” event Saturday at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.
Families were able to take part in a low-cost event that offered them the chance to see Santa and offered more than 40 different activates.
Some of the activities included live entertainment and a petting zoo.
Aware Central Texas is a non-profit group that works to end cycles of violence and trauma.
