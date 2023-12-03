Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Aware Central Texas spreads holiday cheer with ‘Christmas on the Farm’ event

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Aware Central Texas held their “Christmas on the Farm” event Saturday at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.

Families were able to take part in a low-cost event that offered them the chance to see Santa and offered more than 40 different activates.

Some of the activities included live entertainment and a petting zoo.

Aware Central Texas is a non-profit group that works to end cycles of violence and trauma.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

KWTX Weather Xtra - December 3, 2023
Temple College hosts ‘Holiday Town’ event
Congressman John Carter presents congressional app competition winner
‘It really made a difference in her’: Temple restaurant employs people with disabilities through special event