Aware Central Texas spreads holiday cheer with ‘Christmas on the Farm’ event

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Aware Central Texas held their “Christmas on the Farm” event Saturday at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.

Families were able to take part in a low-cost event that offered them the chance to see Santa and offered more than 40 different activates.

Some of the activities included live entertainment and a petting zoo.

Aware Central Texas is a non-profit group that works to end cycles of violence and trauma.

