Central Texas bikers raise thousands to help children in need have a Christmas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On Sunday bikers from all around Central Texas raised close to $15,000 to make sure children in need have presents under the tree this Christmas.

Around 600 different motorcycle riders participated in the 31st annual TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas.

The riders came from various motorcycle clubs and other local organizations like American Legion Post 273 out of McGregor.

”One of the things that we do at the American Legion is we make sure that we do toy runs in our community and make sure all the kids around here have a nice Christmas,” Ira Stine, with American Legion Post 273, said.

The 57-mile-long journey started at the Mayborn Center in Temple and went all the way to Putters and Gutters in Lampasas.

It was all put on by a not-for-profit of the same name as the event, called the TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas.

”We saw one group earlier bring in a whole table of toys so they can raise donations throughout the year then donate,” Nayda Santana, with the not-for-profit, said.

Riders had to pay $20, or a toy of equal value, to participate in the motorcade.

”Every penny, every toy will be given back to children in our local community,” Santana said.

All donations will go towards 20 different nonprofits based out of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties.

”In addition, this year we are providing bicycles, so that is also included,” Bruce Rayman, with the not-for-profit, said.

One biker nicknamed Woods with the Harker Heights Thin Blue Line chapter wanted to serve on Sunday after decades of serving his community in law enforcement.

”From the day I signed my name on that line to join law enforcement we took that oath,” Woods said. “I’m a cop on and off duty, so anything I can do to serve kids around the community I’m going to do it.”

