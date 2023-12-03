Nice stretch of quiet weather in the forecast for the work week

We were gifted with beautiful weather for the first weekend of December. Temperatures were about 10-degrees above normal, with highs reaching into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We have our eyes on a cold front that’ll be diving south through Central Texas tonight. This front will not bring us any rain, but it will manage to bring our temperatures back down closer to normal briefly. Heading back to work and school, it’s going to be clear and chilly Monday morning, with low temperatures down into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be staying out of the north throughout the day on Monday. Slightly cooler air will be funneling in from the north - Which drops our highs back into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon.

The start of the work week is going to be the only day this week that features near-normal temperatures. After Monday, highs Tuesday through Friday will be warmer than normal. We should typically see highs in the low 60s, but a stretch of 70° temperatures will be likely for the second half of the week! Another weak, back-door front looks to move in on Tuesday - But it’s only going to bring another northerly wind shift and keep dry air in place, but will not bring in any colder air. Highs on Tuesday and again Wednesday look to stay in the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are also going to be chilly both days, with temperatures forecast to be around 40°.

Stronger south/southwest winds start to move back in Thursday and continue for Friday. Those winds will manage to crank up the warmth and have our highs into the low to mid 70s for the end of the work week - Leaving us about 10-degrees warmer-than-normal. As the weekend rolls around, we have our next major weather change arriving. A strong cold front looks to slide in on Saturday - dropping temperatures back into the 60s… And most likely keeping us there as we head into the new week too. Forecast models last week were bringing a round of rain into Central Texas with the arrival of the front, but the latest data shows the better chance for rain and storms looks to be off to our east/northeast. One caveat is that models are not in good agreement regarding rainfall, so we’ll have to watch model trends over the next few days and will keep you updated. We have scattered showers in the forecast Saturday into Sunday morning. The better chance looks to be for the eastern half of our area. More details to come over the work week! One thing you can plan for is a nice stretch of quiet, but warmer than normal weather for the work week, but by the following weekend, that’s when changes start to move back in. Enjoy the weather this week! Spend some time outdoors if you can!

