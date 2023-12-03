Pleasant, but warmer-than-normal conditions hang around for the new week

We had glorious weather across Central Texas to kick off the first weekend of December. Some high clouds managed to hang around, but with the return of westerly winds, temperatures climbed into the mid 60s east to near the mid 70s west Saturday afternoon. We were all warmer-than-normal on Saturday, and that trend continues for the rest of the weekend too, and also into the upcoming work week. Get outside and enjoy the fabulous weather if you can over the next few days. Now, the warmer than normal conditions may make it hard to get into the Christmas spirit, but this quiet and pleasant stretch of weather will truly be a gift for Central Texans.

Chilly and clear conditions expected across Central Texas kicking off Sunday. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s for the morning and we may have some patchy frost in the area too. Sunshine and breezy southwest winds will boost temperatures into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon.. Leaving Central Texas 5 to 10-degrees above normal. A weak cold front is set to slide through late Sunday night and bring a brief temperature drop to start off the first full week of December. Monday morning looks to feature temperatures down into the upper 30s and low 40s with highs reaching into the mid 60s for the afternoon, which although is cooler than Sunday’s forecast, but is still a couple degrees above the normal. We should typically see highs in the low 60s through the first half of the month.

We stay quiet and cool for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s across the region. Sunshine and light winds are expected for the first half of the work week too. Stronger south/southwest winds start to move back in Thursday and stick around into the weekend. Those winds will leave us with low humidity and will manage to crank up the warmth and have our highs into the low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday. While all of the work week is quiet and warm, we have our eyes on our next weather maker - Which is a cold front that’s set to slide through by Sunday. That front could bring Central Texas some scattered showers, but it’ll bring everyone a drop in our temperatures. Highs Sunday will fall back down to around 60°.

