Temple College hosts ‘Holiday Town’ event

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple College hosted their “Holiday Town” event Saturday.

The event was put together by the school’s STEM club and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Attendees were able to take part in various activities, including toy making and cookie decorating.

Additionally, the event served as a toy drive for the Ronald McDonald House.

The college said they wanted to help get people into the holiday spirit while also drawing attention to the importance of higher education.

