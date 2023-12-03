Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will play Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on December 27 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

This is a rematch from the 2019 Texas Bowl when the Aggies beat the Cowboys 24-21. It’s the first bowl game the Aggies will play since beating North Carolina in the Orange Bowl in 2020.

Texas A&M enters the matchup with a 7-5 regular season record, most recently coming off a 42-20 loss to No. 13 LSU.

No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4) made the Big 12 championship game but lost to No. 3 Texas 49-21.

This will be the final game under interim head coach Elijah Robinson.

“I am so proud of these young men for their effort and commitment to me, our staff, Texas A&M and to each other,” interim head coach Elijah Robinson said. “Any transition is difficult, but this Aggie team is a brotherhood. I know they will give great effort and we look forward to the TaxAct Texas Bowl and we have great respect for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.”

”A postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and the 12th Man,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The opportunity for this group of Aggies to come together and compete one more time in an NFL stadium in our backyard is exciting. We look forward to facing Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and the opportunity to play in front of the 12th Man.”

“We are happy for another chance to come together as a team of brothers to compete for Texas A&M and the 12th Man,” quarterback Jaylen Henderson said. “We are excited to play in an NFL stadium and we know Oklahoma State will be a great challenge.”

