Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas A&M to take on Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will play Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on December 27 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

This is a rematch from the 2019 Texas Bowl when the Aggies beat the Cowboys 24-21. It’s the first bowl game the Aggies will play since beating North Carolina in the Orange Bowl in 2020.

Texas A&M enters the matchup with a 7-5 regular season record, most recently coming off a 42-20 loss to No. 13 LSU.

No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4) made the Big 12 championship game but lost to No. 3 Texas 49-21.

This will be the final game under interim head coach Elijah Robinson.

“I am so proud of these young men for their effort and commitment to me, our staff, Texas A&M and to each other,” interim head coach Elijah Robinson said. “Any transition is difficult, but this Aggie team is a brotherhood. I know they will give great effort and we look forward to the TaxAct Texas Bowl and we have great respect for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.”

”A postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and the 12th Man,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The opportunity for this group of Aggies to come together and compete one more time in an NFL stadium in our backyard is exciting. We look forward to facing Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and the opportunity to play in front of the 12th Man.”

“We are happy for another chance to come together as a team of brothers to compete for Texas A&M and the 12th Man,” quarterback Jaylen Henderson said. “We are excited to play in an NFL stadium and we know Oklahoma State will be a great challenge.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylynn Tuerk, 33, and Charles Harris, 27
Texas DFPS: Baby found dead in Waco motel room believed to have died of starvation, described as ‘malnourished’ and looking ‘like a skeleton’
Rebeca Nae, 22, and Cristi Iordache, 30,
Couple accused of stealing thousands in cosmetics from Waco area H-E-B stores while leaving children behind in car
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Damage left after a fire broke out at Helberg Barbecue on Sunday night.
‘Pray for us’: Helberg Barbecue ‘closed until further notice’ after devastating fire

Latest News

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) celebrates his interception to stop the final drive of...
Collins has 191 yards receiving, Ward saves game with interception as Texans beat Broncos 22-17
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass in the first half of the Big 12 Conference...
Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21 title win over Oklahoma State
Former Cowboys star Jason Witten wins high school football state championship as head coach
FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles after...
Girl dad Luka? Mavericks star set to miss Friday’s game for ‘personal reasons,’ posts picture of newborn baby