2 dogs killed in house fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized, officials say

Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Ohio early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Two firefighters were also hospitalized and later released.

Firefighters responded to the fire in Middletown shortly before 4 a.m. for the report that two children were believed to be inside the second floor of a structure.

Officials said it was determined later that no one was in the home at the time of the fire due to ongoing renovation.

During a search inside the building, one firefighter fell through the second floor and landed on another firefighter working on the first floor, a Middletown Fire Department official said.

Both firefighters were treated at Atrium Medical Center and have been released.

Firefighters said the two dogs that died were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was most likely due to a space heater that was knocked over, officials said.

The house was deemed a total loss.

