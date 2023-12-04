Toys for Tots
3 adults, 1-year-old dead after shooting in Dallas home, suspect wanted

Dallas police on scene of homicide in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.
Dallas police on scene of homicide in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.(CBS News Texas)
By S.E. JENKINS and J.D. MILES
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBS NEWS TEXAS) - Four people were killed Sunday, shot in their home in far Southeast Dallas, sources tell CBS News Texas.

Dallas Police were called to the shooting in the 9700 block of Royce Drive, south of I-20 near St. Augustine Drive, around 4:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found five people had been shot, the report states. Three adults died at the scene. Two other victims, a 15-year-old female and a one-year-old boy were taken to a hospital.

The one-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The teen was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect is a neighbor who walked into the victims’ home and began shooting, DPD told CBS News Texas’ JD Miles.

The motive for the shooting is not known and the suspect is still being sought. DPD said this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

