Accused arsonist held on $20k bond after truck set on fire in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department arrested Leonardo Olivarez, 27, an alleged arsonist, after a truck was deliberately set on fire early Nov. 28.

Officers responded to the fire in the 200 block of Deb Avenue and extinguished the blaze before it spread to a nearby business.

According to investigators, the officers noticed signs of arson and an investigation confirmed the vehicle fire was no accident.

Leonardo Olivarez,27, was arrested for arson, a second-degree felony, and is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. (McLennan County Jail)

Olivarez was arrested and charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

He is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

“Fine job by our responding officers, as well as, our Fire Marshall’s Office, Investigations Division and Patrol Division. All these offices within the department worked seamlessly, as usual, for the benefit and safety of our community,” the Woodway Police Department wrote in a social media post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.