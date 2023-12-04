Bellmead bail bondsman credits Orwellian ‘Big Brother’ tech for helping him nab bail jumper

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - After 28 years as a bail bondsman, Charlie Pickens has seen just about everything and has collected enough interesting tales to inspire a Netflix mini-series.

In those almost three decades, Pickens estimates he has bonded about 50,000 people out of jail, has heard every excuse known to man and has had to keep track of some interesting and unsavory characters.

However, the results of a recent hunt for a bail jumper surprised even Pickens and gave further validation to George Orwell’s classic novel “1984″ in which “Big Brother is watching you” through advances in technology and continued government control.

Robert Sears, 50, was among nine suspects arrested in an alleged four-county theft ring in February 2020. When Sears missed a court date in July 2022, it left Pickens potentially on the hook for the $40,000 bail bond Pickens posted to secure Sears’ release.

Pickens and others searched for Sears for months until an anonymous tipster called Pickens’ Bellmead office and said Sears might be at a residence in Moody.

Wanting to familiarize himself with the area, Pickens relied on Google Street View to scope out the residence. Google Street View is technology featured in Google Maps and Googe Earth that provides panoramic views of streets from photos taken by drivers mapping the world.

Pickens typed in the street address. However, he wasn’t fully prepared for what he saw. Apparently, the Google driver drove by the house where Sears was supposed to be staying at the exact moment that Sears was walking in front with a bucket in his hand.

“It was unbelievable,” Pickens said. “What are the odds? The mathematicians are still trying to figure out the odds of this happening. After 28 years, I’ve gotten lucky, but I’ve never gotten that lucky.”

Despite the fantastic coincidence, Pickens still didn’t know if Sears was there for sure.

“It showed us that he was either at this address or he had been at this address,” Pickens said. “I had no idea when the picture was taken, but it gave us a good lead.”

Pickens sent a private investigator to the location. He found Sears there the same day and took him back into custody.

“He said he was not notified to be in court, but most all of them say that,” Pickens said. “For whatever reason, if they miss court, that turns it into a liability for us and we have got to get them apprehended to be able to settle with the court.”

While the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed three of the nine cases, including one against a former McLennan County adult probation officer in July, Sears pleaded no contest to reduced state jail felony theft charges and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.