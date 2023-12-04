Brazos Valley veteran awarded Purple Heart 56 years after being wounded in Vietnam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Saturnino Carpio. a Brazos Valley veteran recently received his Purple Heart, five decades after sustaining injuries during a search and destroy mission in South Vietnam.

The long-awaited recognition comes 56 years after the ambush that left Carpio wounded and eight members of his platoon injured on October 22, 1967. Carpio sustained injuries to his chest, groin, right foot, left eye, and both legs.

To be eligible for a Purple Heart, service members must have suffered a wound that meets two conditions: The injury must have occurred as a direct or indirect result of enemy action, and the wound necessitated treatment by a medical officer at the time of the incident.

Saturnino Carpio service photo provided by the Carpio family. (KBTX)

Carpio, a dedicated Army medic, expressed his excitement after receiving the news that his paperwork was finally approved.

“Soon as I got that letter, and I started reading it. I was ecstatic.”

Reflecting on the incident that led to his injuries, he shared, “Eight of us got hit by a claymore mine, two of us got hit pretty seriously, and we’re the ones that got sent back home.”

After being evacuated by choppers to Cu Chi Hospital in Vietnam for critical care, Carpio recovered at Cam Ranh Bay Airbase. He later returned to the United States, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and was reassigned to Fort Polk, LA, completing his service in September 1968.

Saturnino Carpio with family and friends. (KBTX)

Carpio says his combat injuries were not recognized by the Army until 56 years after his near-death experience. Before this year, he says the incident was not even documented in his Army record even though he was treated for his injuries in military hospitals.

Surrounded by family and friends at Veterans Park in College Station Sunday afternoon, Carpio expressed gratitude for those who played a role in advocating for his long-overdue recognition.

Retired veteran services officer Johnny Yepez and veterans advocate Mike Southerland were instrumental in pushing forward Carpio’s case.

“We started working with his case when I was still working at the county, and then after I left the county, we still continued to go forward in trying to get the mission accomplished,” said Yeepez.

Southerland emphasized the mental impact of such recognition.

“It helps you mentally overcome a lot of that stuff that you have to deal with because people know people are watching them and are thankful for what they’ve done for the nation.”

Saturnino Carpio with Johnny Yeppez, and Mike Southerland. (KBTX)

Despite the challenges and a wait of 56 years, Carpio admitted there were moments when he almost gave up hope.

“It was quite a few times, quite a few. You’re like, ‘Ah,’ you kind of give up, but then just sit back and waited.’”

Acknowledging Carpio’s remarkable journey, a local veterans group is organizing a special ceremony on Thursday at the Feed Barn in Bryan. It’s open to the public starting at 1:30 PM.

The ceremony is being hosted by the Dennis Muth Memorial PTSW Anger Management Group. They say Carpio’s dedicated service should be recognized.

