A generally warm work week leads to cooler weekend conditions

Although we’re entering into an El Niño winter which typically brings Central Texas warmer and wetter conditions from December through February, we’re only getting one of those things in the near term and that’s the warmth! Three cold fronts are set to pass through Central Texas through the weekend. The first front is already arriving this morning and will allow our daybreak temperatures to slide into the upper 30s for some and low-to-mid 40s for most. Unlike previous cold fronts that have left moisture in the atmosphere, today’s front is coming through dry and keeps the clouds away. Mostly sunny skies will warm our temperatures up into the mid-60s by the end of the afternoon today. Relatively calm winds and clear skies tonight should push overnight lows down into the mid-to-upper 30s by daybreak Tuesday with highs approaching 70° in the afternoon.

Cold front number 2 pushes through Tuesday afternoon and evening and will help to (briefly) stop Tuesday’s warming trend. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s Wednesday morning with mid-60s returning Wednesday afternoon. In advance of our weekend storm system, gusty south winds return Thursday and Friday. If you have any Christmas or holiday decorations outside your house that aren’t securely fastened could be jostled about with winds gusting near 30 MPH area wide Thursday and Friday with the potential of near 40 MPH wind gusts on Thursday in some spots! Temperatures behind the gusty south winds will climb to near 70° Thursday under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with mid-70s returning Friday. Don’t forget that Friday is our FINAL DAY for Toys for Tots donations!

Last week, it looked like our forthcoming weekend storm system would barrel slowly through the area and drop at least an inch of rain for many spots. Boy, has that changed! We’re still expecting this big storm system to push through Saturday, but the storm system will move through quickly enough that cities and towns east of I-35 have the most likely chance for rain with rainfall totals likely staying below a half-inch. In fact, many cities and towns may not see ANY rain at all. We’ll all see the temperature change, however. As of now, Saturday’s front will start to arrive around daybreak so many folks will being the day with 50s and 60s, but cities and towns west of Highway 281 could start out cooler in the 40s as the front passes through. We’ll likely see mid-morning highs in the mid-60s tumble into the 40s and 50s as the front passes through before rebounding back into the mid-50s with returning sunshine late in the day. The colder air behind Saturday’s front will drop us into the mid-50s Sunday morning, but we’ll warm back into the lower 60s with cloudiness returning next week. Another storm system could push through mid-week and bring us a bit of rain, but rain chances are only near 20% next Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with Saturday’s strong front pushing through, sub-freezing temperatures are NOT expected. We’ll dip into the mid-to-upper 30s Sunday and Monday morning with a low chance for a brief drop to 32° Monday morning in low-lying and rural locations. We likely will move through the middle of December with only two freezes on the books.

