‘I wanted him to have joy’: Central Texas Coach surprises boy in wheelchair during basketball game

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old boy in a wheelchair who went to a local junior high basketball tournament as a spectator over the weekend ended up in the game after an opposing coach noticed him on the sidelines and surprised him by asking him to play.

Santino suffered a brain injury following a car wreck which left him unable to walk but that hasn’t kept him from loving the game of basketball.

He attends lots of games to support his older brother and that’s exactly what he was doing Saturday as McGregor hosted an area junior high boys’ tournament when Moody Junior High Head Coach James Little saw the boy, whom he’d never met, sitting courtside.

“We came here to the tournament and noticed a young man who was in the wheelchair, and he seemed to be having a good time and I just thought that I would want to give him a chance to be a part of rather than just watching the game,” Coach Little said, adding he approached Santino’s parents.

Santino and Coach Little
Santino and Coach Little(Courtesy Photo)

“I went over to his parents and asked him and his parents if they would mind if I allowed him to inbounds a basketball during the game,” he said.

The parents said, “yes,” but when Coach Little called Santino into the game, it came as a surprise to everyone else, including Little’s players.

“No one else knew,” Little said.

Santino inbounded the ball to a Moody guard and the crowd erupted in cheers.

“I passed the ball,” Santino excitedly said after the game. “It was good!”

Little said his gameplan, which he never expected to land on the news, was simple.

“I wanted him to have joy,” he said.

And all would agree, the execution was perfect.

