longer stretch of beautiful weather

The week is kicking off with pleasant and calm weather. Each day gets a little warmer than the previous day through Friday. We will see cold mornings and nice afternoons for the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s and 70s. We won’t see a rain chance until this weekend with a stronger cold front. Temperatures by Sunday will be noticeably cooler behind the front.

High-pressure sitting off to the west is responsible for the sunny days and light winds. Tonight promises a clear sky and light winds, leading to temperatures dropping into the mid-30s to low 40s by Tuesday morning. A weak cold front is on the horizon for tomorrow, bringing a northward wind shift. However, it won’t usher in significant cold air, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 60s with full sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday night sees lighter winds following the cold front’s passage, giving us another chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 30s, possibly nearing freezing near the Red River.

Wednesday, behind tomorrow’s weak front will see a slightly cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. As Wednesday night approaches, high pressure shifts east, allowing warmer and more humid air to travel into Central Texas. Expect afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, increasing cloud cover, and stronger, south winds Thursday and Friday. We could see a wind advisory by the end of the week.

The weekend could bring widespread rain as our stronger front slides in. The timing of the frontal passage remains uncertain at this time, with some models suggesting an early Saturday morning arrival, while others lean towards a Saturday evening/night timeframe. Despite this, rainfall amounts are expected to be on the lower side, generally less than 0.25″ through the weekend. Following the front, drier and cooler air returns, and temperatures drop by Sunday as highs remain in the mid to upper 50s.

