Ms. Rejeck’s class at Cedar Ridge Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze Contest

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ms. Rejeck’s class at Cedar Ridge Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest, presented by Target Solutions.

Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.

We experienced our first freeze at 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 2. Rejeck and her class guessed Nov. 2 at 4:46 a.m. coming the closest to the official mark, and winning the contest.

“We had happened to have been working on the weather unit for science at the time of the contest. We sat down together and used some math skills, tallied, voted and made some choices and that was the winning time and date,” said Rejeck.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the students enjoyed a pizza party and Rejeck received a $1,000 check from Target Solutions to buy her classroom supplies.

