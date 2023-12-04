Researchers weigh in on ‘pink glow’ in the sky coming from lettuce farm in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What appears to be a pink light shining in the sky in Temple is sparking curiosity among residents, but specialists say the light is actually not pink at all.

Some may have described the vibrant, pink clouds in the sky as ‘out of this world,’ but that is not the case for the cause of this sight.

“Calm down, it’s lettuce,” Ashlee Camp, who lives near the facility, said after seeing many curious posts about the light in local Facebook groups.

Revol Greens, the lettuce farm in Temple causing the pink skies, said there was a recent malfunction with the blackout shades inside the facility.

“We recently completed our last leg of the current phase of our greenhouse, which brought online the full 20 acres of the facility,” Revol Greens CRO Tom Thompson stated in an email to KWTX. “There was a malfunction in the blackout shades that we use at night. Those blackout shades serve multiple purposes for our team, from keeping the light in, to acting as a thermal blanket that helps our growing team better control the climate.”

He said Revol Greens uses the light to help continue its plant growth and production when the sun goes down.

“To grow 365 days a year and eliminate burning fuel or using up precious time off the product’s shelf life by transporting lettuce from a field in California or Mexico, there are times of the year where we extend the day with the use of LED light,” Thompson said.

However, he said the company tries to make sure plants have at least 90% or more of their light from the sun.

Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Dallas uses the same process to grow its plants.

Dr. Joe Masabni, a vegetable specialist with the center, said the light that is appearing to be pink in the sky is not actually pink in the greenhouse.

“The pink light that you’re seeing is really a combination of blue and red light,” he said. “Science tells us blue and red is what the plants like the most for photosynthesis to grow best and grow well.”

He said many facilities he has worked with usually activate these lights at night.

“Every company has their own business model,” he said. “We do know that electricity is cheaper at night. Another way to provide supplemental lighting is, at night, to extend the day.”

Masabni said this light glowing in the sky does not impact nearby surroundings, also known as light pollution.

“There is no light pollution affecting the plants, the birds, the deer, the animals or people,” he said.

He said he and other specialists at the center have worked with facilities like Revol Greens when they are planning to move to the state. Masabni has noticed an increase of these facilities developing in Texas.

“We are seeing that slowly but steadily, every year, we get two or three visitors who want to move into Texas and build large-scale greenhouses coming from California or other regions or expanding,” he said.

However, he notes a facility like this requires hundreds of millions of dollars to start up in the state.

He said the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Dallas is hosting its fifth annual Controlled Environment Conference Thursday and Friday, Dec. 7-8.

“Every year, we are noticing more and more registrations and more and more sponsors,” he said.

As for Revol Greens, Thompson said he does not expect Revol Greens to illuminate the night sky again.

“We regularly calibrate these shades, and, now that the facility is fully up and running, hope to not have any more false alarms of visitors from another world,” he said.

