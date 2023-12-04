Toys for Tots
Wilkerson scores 24 as Sam Houston rolls to 90-70 victory over Lamar

Led by Lamar Wilkerson’s 24 points, the Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Lamar Cardinals 90-70
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 24 points helped Sam Houston defeat Lamar 90-70 on Sunday night.

Wilkerson was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bearkats (5-4). Davon Barnes added 16 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Souleymane Doumbia was 3 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Adam Hamilton led the way for the Cardinals (4-5) with 13 points. Janko Buljic added 10 points and six rebounds for Lamar. Ja'Sean Jackson also recorded 10 points.

NEXT UP

Sam Houston's next game is Saturday against Missouri State on the road, and Lamar hosts UL Monroe on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

