19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

