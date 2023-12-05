Toys for Tots
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in Southeast Texas

Seryna Ferrin, 14,
Seryna Ferrin, 14,(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old in Southeast Texas.

Seryna Ferrin, 14, was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont.

Ferrin is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and 104 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white tank top and pink pajama pants with a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is to call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.

