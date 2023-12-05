Toys for Tots
Austin ISD police officer shot in the leg outside high school: reports

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A police officer with the Austin Independent School District was shot in the leg during an “altercation” Tuesday morning, according to KEYE CBS Austin.

The shooting reportedly happened near the football field at Northeast Early College High School, a city source told KEYE.

The school district confirmed on Twitter (X) that the Northeast Early College High School campus is on lockdown while police investigate the shooting.

“Please do not come to campus ... Northeast ECHS is still on lockdown,” the social media post states,” The campus is safe. Confirmation that an Austin ISD Police Officer sustained injuries during an altercation in the parking lot.”

According to KEYE, it’s unknown if the suspect behind the shooting is in custody.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

