Central Texas card collector, Buffalo Bills fan gifted jersey autographed by three team legends

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 12-year-old Central Texas card collector says he was shocked and thrilled when a vendor at a local card show gifted him with a framed autographed jersey by three legends on his favorite NFL team of the Buffalo Bills.

Hayden Messerall was attending the Waco Card Show with his dad, Cody, at the Waco Convention center over the weekend when Hayden was immediately drawn to a vendor that had a jersey signed by Bills legends Jim Kelly, Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas.

“Hayden is the biggest Buffalo Bills fan outside of anyone form New York,” Cody said. “He wanted to start following the NFL a few years ago and I didn’t have a specific team I followed. He landed on the Bills, and ever since then, he’s been a superfan for the current team as well as learning as much as he could about their history.”

Hayden has spent hours researching the Bills and his knowledge of the team 1,500 miles from Waco was noticed by John Lambert, a vendor from the Dallas Fort Worth area working at the Fadders Sports Memorabilia booth.

“They stopped and went through the jerseys and when he saw that jersey the kids face just lift up,” Lambert said.

Hayden and Lambert struck up a conversation about the players who had signed the jersey worth $700 plus dollars.

“I was surprised he knew the three players on that jersey at his age,” Lambert said. “There are true fans that know their team and know their history and then there are occasional fans, and he was true fan.”

While Hayden loved the jersey, the price tag was too much for the Robinson 7th grader.

He and his dad moved on to another booth, but it didn’t take long for Lambert to know he wanted the pre-teen to have it. It was a way Lambert felt he could encourage the next generation of collectors.

“We do this because enjoy it,” Lambert said. “Kids in this industry, they are the next generation and if kids don’t’ fully buy In, in 20 or 30 years will there be anybody left?” Lambert said.

Lambert went to get the attention of Cody.

“This vendor flagged me his way and told me to have Hayden swing by before we left,” Cody said.

When they went back to the booth, Lambert was waiting with a huge surprise; the framed jersey was his for no cost.

“He told me that he wanted to do a Good Samaritan thing for me and encouraging kids getting into the hobby of sports cards memorabilia,” Hayden said. “This made my day and made me really happy because I love the Bills dynasty.”

Lambert said he’s thrilled the collector’s item is in the hands of a younger generation of collectors.

Lambert was even more thrilled to later learn that Hayden had recently done the same, giving out his own cards at the last Waco Card Show in August to younger kids just getting into collecting.

“It was just the right things to do,” Lambert said.

