East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As a family from Tyler embarks on a journey battling cancer, East Texas is showing them they are not alone.

6-year-old Dylan Olsen was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October of this year. What started as ankle pain turned into a scan which revealed a tumor in her leg. Doctors have since reported the cancer has metastasized to her lungs.

Dylan began chemotherapy at Children’s Health in Dallas last month, and her mother, Teagan Olsen, says it’s been a hard transition for the family.

“It’s hard to tell, you know, a five-year-old why she has to do these things, why her hair is falling out, why she has to take certain medicines.”

Ewing’s Sarcoma typically affects children and can spread to bones, tissue and other organs. According to recent studies by the American Cancer Society, only about 1 percent of all childhood cancers are Ewing’s tumors.

Her mother said the financial part of their journey has been eye-opening.

“Medications we’re still working on, you know, if insurance will cover that all the way, if they’re both covered. Some of it, it will be us covering all of it. "

In East Texas, the community has been pouring in support. Over $19,000 have been raised through Dylan’s GoFundMe and most recently businesses have been coming together for fundraising efforts.

Lifelong family friend Shawn Bowling has been organizing many fundraising efforts for the family, including the GoFundMe and a new discount card initiative. He said that during his time reaching out to locally owned business, the community has been nothing but supportive.

“People want to give, people want to help, people want to be part of a solution,” Bowling said.

The plan is to make discount cards that people can buy in bulk to use at several local business locations. Each business will make a deal to put on a discount card that the buyers can use. All proceeds would then go to support any financial expenses needed for Dylan. As of right now, 12 businesses have joined. Shawn said once they reach their goal of 18 to 20 business, they plan to launch the cards.

Despite the distance, Dylan’s mother said her family has felt the support.

“It’s definitely been overwhelming in all of the best ways. We’ve definitely felt all the love,” Teagan said through tears.

Dylan will be undergoing chemo for the next weeks, with possible surgery to remove the tumor in her leg. If you would like to support her journey, you can follow her Facebook page to see updates on her journey and fundraising efforts.

