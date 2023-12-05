Ex-West High School teacher sentenced to prison in sexual assaults of two students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former West High School art teacher who sexually assaulted two of his students, including one who said her abuse included bondage, was sentenced to eight 20-year prison terms Tuesday.

Andrew White, 35, pleaded guilty to eight second-degree felonies, including two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, four counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement between White and the McLennan County District Attorneys Office and sentenced White to the maximum terms on each count.

White, who according to one girl sexually assaulted her in a school storage closet at least three times a week for the entirely of her junior year, will serve the sentences concurrently. He must be given credit for serving at least 10 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

White’s attorney, Jonathon Manning, of Canton, declined comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

Both victims of White’s sexual abuse gave emotional victim impact statements after White was sentenced. One of the teens chose to call her lengthy and graphic comments a “survivor impact statement,” and began by asking, “Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?”

The line was spoken by Jack Nicholson, who played The Joker in a “Batman” film. “I have,” she said, referring to White.

“Andrew White changed me forever,” she said. “But he is no longer the puppet master and I am no longer the puppet… I remember the first time he kissed me. I know now what it’s like to be devoured by a dark, evil monster.”

She said as the abuse escalated, White bound her wrists with rope and choked her until she could barely breathe.

“I will make sure that you will rot in prison,” she said. “I will be there every time you come up for parole. You killed that little girl who first walked into that room and I will never be the same.”

As the second teen finished her statement, she returned to the courtroom gallery, where she and White’s other victim hugged and cried together.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement after White was sentenced.

“Although the defendant waived all appeals and pleaded to the maximum 20-year prison sentence in these cases, this horrific abuse should be a catalyst for legislative action,” the statement said. “When those licensed to teach and protect our children instead violently abuse them, their punishment range should be enhanced.”

Accompanying the girls and their families to the criminal court hearing were Dallas attorneys Trey Crawford, Haleigh Jones and Gracen Daniel, who represent the two families in a federal civil lawsuit against the West school district.

“Partial justice was done today and more justice is coming,” Crawford said.

The lawsuit, filed in March in Waco’s U.S. District Court, alleges that school administrators were “deliberately indifferent” to reports that White was grooming and abusing students and ignored their own policies designed to prevent such abuse, allowing White’s abuse to continue.

